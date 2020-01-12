President Donald Trump has sent a message of support via twitter to protesters in Iran who are angry at their government who admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian plane last week.
Anti government protesters gathered outside the Amir Kabir and Sharif universities in Tehran late on Saturday after a statement was issued clarifying the circumstances surrounding the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines plane which killed all 176 people on board.
RT reports: Trump wrote both in English and Farsi, addressing the protesters in Iran.
“The world is watching,” Trump said in a separate tweet, warning the government of Iran against “another massacre of peaceful protesters” and demanding it “allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground.”
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meddling in Iran’s domestic affairs was even more blatant, stopping just short of an open call for a regime change. “The voice of the Iranian people is clear,” Pompeo stated, tweeting out footage of the protest in Iran.
Earlier on Saturday, the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was briefly detained outside of Amirkabir University in Tehran over his alleged role in “inciting and directing” anti-government protesters. The UK Foreign Office called it a “flagrant violation of international law,” insisting that Macaire was detained without any “grounds or explanation.”
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Britain’s Ambassador To Iran Arrested At Protest In Tehran - January 12, 2020
- Trump Voices His Support For Iranian Protesters In Persian - January 12, 2020
- ISIS Welcomes The Death Of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani - January 10, 2020