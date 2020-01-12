Trump Voices His Support For Iranian Protesters In Persian

President Donald Trump has sent a message of support via twitter to protesters in Iran who are angry at their government who admitted to accidentally shooting down a Ukrainian plane last week.

Anti government protesters gathered outside the Amir Kabir and Sharif universities in Tehran late on Saturday after a statement was issued clarifying the circumstances surrounding the crash of a Ukraine International Airlines plane which killed all 176 people on board.

To the brave, long-suffering people of Iran: I've stood with you since the beginning of my Presidency, and my Administration will continue to stand with you. We are following your protests closely, and are inspired by your courage. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

RT reports: Trump wrote both in English and Farsi, addressing the protesters in Iran.

به مردم شجاع و رنج کشیده ایران: من از ابتدای دوره ریاست جمهوریم با شما ایستاده‌ام و دولت من همچنان با شما خواهد ایستاد. ما اعتراضات شما را از نزدیک دنبال می کنیم. شجاعت شما الهام بخش است. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2020

“The world is watching,” Trump said in a separate tweet, warning the government of Iran against “another massacre of peaceful protesters” and demanding it “allow human rights groups to monitor and report facts from the ground.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s meddling in Iran’s domestic affairs was even more blatant, stopping just short of an open call for a regime change. “The voice of the Iranian people is clear,” Pompeo stated, tweeting out footage of the protest in Iran.

The voice of the Iranian people is clear. They are fed up with the regime’s lies, corruption, ineptitude, and brutality of the IRGC under @khamenei_ir's kleptocracy. We stand with the Iranian people who deserve a better future. pic.twitter.com/tBOjv9XsIG — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 11, 2020

Earlier on Saturday, the British ambassador to Iran, Rob Macaire, was briefly detained outside of Amirkabir University in Tehran over his alleged role in “inciting and directing” anti-government protesters. The UK Foreign Office called it a “flagrant violation of international law,” insisting that Macaire was detained without any “grounds or explanation.”