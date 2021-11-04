Trump Vindicated: FBI Arrest Democrat Stooge Who Faked Trump-Russia Dossier

The FBI arrested Igor Danchenko on Thursday – a top Democrat-aligned researcher behind the bogus Trump-Russia dossier.

Danchenko is a researcher behind most of the lies in the infamous Steele dossier – the same dossier Hillary Clinton and the Obama regime relied upon in their attempts to destroy Trump.

Dailycaller.com reports: Danchenko was taken into custody on Thursday, the New York Times (NYT) first reported. He was employed by Steele’s firm, Orbis Business International, but was previously investigated during the Obama administration as part of a probe into suspected Russian intelligence officers operating in Washington, DC. Before his time at Orbis, Danchenko worked as a Russia analyst at the liberal Brookings Institute, where he became known for accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of plagiarizing his economics dissertation.

SCOOP: The arrest of the analyst, Igor Danchenko, is part of the special counsel inquiry led by John H. Durham, who was appointed by the Trump administration to scrutinize the Russia investigation for any wrongdoing. https://t.co/6U7WhlaKbY — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) November 4, 2021

Danchenko is charged with five counts of making false statements to investigators.

As part of his work on the Steele dossier, Danchenko claimed to have interviewed six individuals with knowledge of alleged collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. However, during a 2017 FBI interview, Danchenko contradicted many of the dossier’s key assertions. As a result, the FBI concluded that “the reliability of the dossier was completely destroyed,” according to Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham.

Danchenko has defended his work on the Steele dossier, describing it as “raw intelligence from credible sources” in a 2020 interview with NYT. The dossier served as primary evidence for the FBI’s Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC) warrant request for Trump campaign aide Carter Page, a Department of Justice (DOJ) Inspector General report found.