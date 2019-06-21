Trump Victory: 9th Circuit Says President Can Partially Defund Planned Parenthood

President Trump has been given the go-ahead to defund Planned Parenthood of as much as $60 million in taxpayer dollars.

On Thursday the 9th U.S. Circuit Court ruled that Trump’s family planning rules can take effect while several lawsuits continue to play out.

In March, the White House finalized an administrative rule that would stop sending as much as $60 million in taxpayer dollars to the nonprofit organization.

The Life News reported: The abortion chain receives about $50 million to $60 million in Title X funds annually, but that could change now that the new rules are being implemented. The administration’s changes to Title X family planning grants have angered the abortion chain Planned Parenthood, prompting a lawsuit, but they provide hope for life-affirming pregnancy centers, which can now compete with the abortion giant for the federal funds.

Title X funds are supposed to be used to help low-income women and men receive birth control, cancer screenings and other health care services. While the tax money cannot be used to pay for abortions, it indirectly funds Planned Parenthood’s vast abortion business.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Alliance Defending Freedom Legal Counsel Denise Harle released the following statement on Thursday following the court’s ruling.