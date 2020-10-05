President Trump sent several Twitter messages while still in hospital on Monday morning, urging his supporters to vote.
The president even cited a voter who told Fox and Friends he was voting for Trump because his 401k had tripled since the 2016 election.
Trump wrote: “Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all-time high”
Breitbart reports: The president remains hospitalized in Walter Reed Military hospital from where he specifically called on Virginia voters to vote, as early voting in the state had already started.
“Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment,” he wrote. “I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia.”
Despite Virginia being a reliably Democrat state in recent years, Trump argued it was “in play” in the 2020 election.
“Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!” he warned.
The president followed his message with several calls to action in all-caps, focusing on his policy agenda.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trump Urges Supporters To Vote In Twitter Storm - October 5, 2020
- Trump Makes Surprise Visit To ‘Great Patriots’ Outside Hospital - October 5, 2020
- UK Health Secretary Confirms Armed Forces Will Be Involved In Distributing Coronavirus Vaccine - October 5, 2020