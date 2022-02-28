Trump Urges Replicans To Launch Select Committee To Investigate Biden Family Corruption

Former President Donald Trump has called for Republicans to launch a select committee to investigate Hunter Biden and Biden family corruption.

“A Republican Congress should launch a select committee as opposed to an unselect committee,” Trump said on Saturday during his CPAC speech which took a swipe at the January 6 panel.

He continued, “…to get to the bottom of Big Tech’s 2020 election interference, let’s find out who made the decision to censor – who made that decision to censor the Joe and Hunter Biden corruption bombshell which the pollsters said amounted to about 15 points – the largest illegal campaign contribution in American history.”

🚨BREAKING: Trump calls for Republicans to launch a select committee to investigate Hunter Biden and Biden family corruption — DO IT pic.twitter.com/KFI5vgdOxy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 27, 2022

The Gateway Pundit reports: In October 2020, Twitter prevented the posting of the New York Post article on Hunter Biden’s emails that indicated he arranged a meeting with a top Burisma adviser and his father Vice President Joe Biden in 2015. Facebook also announced it was limiting distribution of the Post article.

Attempts to post the article to Twitter were blocked with a message saying, “We can’t complete this request because this link has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially harmful. Visit our Help Center to learn more.”

The Post’s Sohrab Ahmari, “This is a Big Tech information coup. This is digital civil war. I, an editor at The New York Post, one of the nation’s largest papers by circulation, can’t post one of our own stories that details corruption by a major-party presidential candidate, Biden.”