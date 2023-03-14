Trump Unleashes Epic Battle Cry: Promises to Destroy Deep State and Take Down New World Order

In a fiery speech delivered to a massive crowd in Iowa on Monday night, President Trump promised to “totally obliterate the deep state” and dubbed his bid for a second term as “the final battle.”

🚨President Trump Speaking in Davenport IA: "I will totally obliterate the DEEP STATE." 👏👏🇺🇸pic.twitter.com/izP4ifLZ96 — TkMel 💜🇺🇸💜 (@TkMelly) March 14, 2023

“Make no mistake, our enemies are desperate to stop us, because they know we are the only ones who can stop them,” Trump told the cheering crowd.

President Trump in Davenport, Iowa: "2024 is the final battle." pic.twitter.com/9m5kayOYsC — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) March 14, 2023

“I will fire the unelected bureaucrats who have weaponized our justice system,” the president continued. “I will direct the Justice Department to go after Marxist prosecutors’ offices to make them pay for their illegal race-based enforcement of the law. Many racists are there.”

Trump says in Davenport, IA he’s going to break up the Department of Education and send the resources, and segments back to the individual states!! 🔥 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZXuXt7r35s — TrashDiscourse🗑️ (@ThaWoodChipper) March 14, 2023

“If you put me back in the White House, the reign of the corrupt Washington establishment will be over, I guarantee you,” Trump added.

The president also talked about breaking up the Department of Education, saying that it had become a “massive waste of taxpayer money” and was failing America’s children.

While some in attendance were enthusiastic about Trump’s strong words, others were more skeptical, noting that similar promises had been made before.

“Trump has talked a big game in the past, but it remains to be seen whether he can follow through on these promises,” said one attendee, who wished to remain anonymous.

Nevertheless, Trump’s message struck a chord with many in attendance, who believe that the president is the only one who can save America from the clutches of the deep state and its Marxist allies.