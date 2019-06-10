Trump Warns Twitter Is Making “Giant Mistake” Censoring Conservatives

President Trump has warned Twitter that it is making a “giant mistake” in refusing to grant amnesty to banned conservative voices.

“Twitter should let the banned Conservative Voices back onto their platform, without restriction. It’s called Freedom of Speech, remember. You are making a Giant Mistake!” Trump wrote in a tweet Sunday.

His post comes amid widespread speculation that his 2020 campaign is considering opening an account on a conservative rival of Twitter named ‘Parler‘.

Dailycaller.com reports: A senior member of Trump’s campaign told reporters in May that the president was looking into joining Parler, a fledgling social media network created in 2018 that caters to conservatives.

The structure of the Parler app is similar to that of Twitter. User posts are limited to 1,000 characters, which other users can then support by “voting” and “echoing,” as opposed to “liking” and “retweeting.” The company is still small. The site has roughly 100,000 users in total. Twitter, by comparison, claims 326 million.

Trump’s campaign, meanwhile, is syncing itself deeper into social media platforms like Facebook to push back against perceived bias. The president’s tweet Sunday is a broadside against Twitter, which banned conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, conservative polemicist Milo Yiannopoulos and a slew of other notable conservative voices.

Twitter has also temporarily suspended several conservative users over content matters. An internet troll that Trump frequently retweets was locked out of his account in May for allegedly violating the company’s rules of conduct. The user, who calls himself Carpe Donktum, was suspended after creating a meme mocking CNN’s Jim Acosta.

His account was restored two days after the suspension.