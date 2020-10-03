President Trump fired off a pair of tweets on Saturday aftrenoon amid rumors amid that he is very ill.
He said: “Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!” Trump said in a tweet.
Gateway Pundit reports: President Trump also tweeted about Congress working together to get another round of Covid stimulus approved.
White House physician Dr. Sean Conley on Saturday said he is “extremely happy” with the progress President Trump has made since being diagnosed with Covid.
“Thursday he had a mild cough and some nasal congestion and fatigue, all of which are now resolving and improving,” he added.
Dr. Conley said President Trump has been “fever free for over 24 hours.”
However, shortly after Dr. Sean Conley gave reporters a rosy report on President Trump’s condition battling Covid, an anonymous quote was sent to pool reporters stating the President’s condition was worse than said at the briefing.
Reporters claimed on Saturday that White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows was behind the anonymously-sourced rumor about President Trump’s condition.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trump Tweets “I Am Feeling Well!” Amid Rumors Saying His Condition ‘Very Concerning’ - October 3, 2020
- Michael Moore Says “My Thoughts & Prayers Are with COVID-19” - October 3, 2020
- Twitter Warns It Will Suspend Users Who Wish For Trump’s Death From Coronavirus - October 3, 2020
Be the first to comment