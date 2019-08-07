Trump Tweet: Nobody Blamed Obama For 32 Mass Shootings On His Watch

Nobody calls out liberal hypocrisy better than President Trump.

The president responded to criticism he’s been receiving from liberals in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend by pointing out that former President Barack Obama had 32 mass shootings during his presidency, but nobody blamed him for the bloodshed.

On Monday, Obama released a lengthy statement calling for stricter gun control while condemning “language coming out of the mouths of any of our leaders that feeds a climate of fear and hatred or normalizes racist sentiments.” The statement was interpreted as a dig at the 45th president, who has been blamed by liberal media for “inspiring” the Walmart shooter.

President Trump fired back straightaway.

“‘Did George Bush ever condemn President Obama after Sandy Hook,’” Trump tweeted, quoting Fox host Brian Kilmeade. “‘President Obama had 32 mass shootings during his reign. Not many people said Obama is out of Control. Mass shootings were happening before the President even thought about running for Pres.’”

“‘It’s political season and the election is around the corner,’” the president continued, this time quoting Ainsley Earhardt. “‘They want to continue to push that racist narrative.’”

After the quotes, Trump added a message from himself: “And I am the least racist person.”

Per Yahoo: On Saturday morning, a gunman killed 22 people and injured more than two dozen others at a Walmart in El Paso. Just 13 hours later, another gunman killed nine people and wounded dozens more in downtown Dayton. While officials have not conclusively determined the motives behind the attacks, the El Paso shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime.

In his first formal statement on the killings, Trump condemned “racism, bigotry and white supremacy” while blaming the internet, video games and “mental illness” for the massacres. He also called for the nation to put aside partisan bickering.

He did not, however, mention gun control in his remarks, which were delivered via teleprompter from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, 33 hours after the shootings in Dayton.

Trump is expected to visit El Paso and Dayton on Wednesday.