Trump Turns Spotlight on Nancy Pelosi’s Filthy San Fransisco

President Trump has slammed the poor conditions in Nancy Pelosi’s San Fransisco following her accusations of “racism” over the weekend.

“Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco,” Trump asked on Twitter.

“It is not even recognizable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!”

San Fransisco has come under fire for the increasingly deteriorating unsanitary conditions over the last few years.

According to a 2018 NBC Bay Area investigation, the streets of San Fransisco are littered with so many drug needles, garbage and feces that conditions are similar to some of the world’s filthiest slums.

Last year, over 16,000 complaints were logged in just one week with the City of San Fransisco regarding rotting piles of excrement being left on public sidewalks. The sh*t problem had become so bad, it had been dubbed a “brownout” by many.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: Trump also blasted Democrats for ‘playing the Race Card’ and making him out to be a racist for his digs at Cummings, who is black.

‘The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!’ he tweeted.

Trump first launched his Twitter attack on Cummings on Saturday after the Democrat criticized conditions at the Southern border.

The outraged president defended the border detention centers as ‘clean, efficient and well run, just very crowded’, calling the camps superior to Cummings’ own district in Maryland.

‘Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place,’ Trump tweeted.

‘Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States. No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!’ he added.

Cummings responded to Trump’s insults saying, ‘Mr. President, I go home to my district daily. Each morning, I wake up, and I go and fight for my neighbors.’

‘It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents,’ he added.