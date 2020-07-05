Trump to Far-Left Protestors: ‘Rushmore Will Stand Forever’

President Trump doubled down on his stand on law, order, and patriotism during a speech at Mt. Rushmore during Independence Day on Friday night.

Trump condemned far-left protesters seeking to destroy historic American monuments.

“I am here as your president to proclaim before the country and before the world: This monument will never be desecrated; these heroes will never be defaced; their legacy will never ever be destroyed; their achievements will not be forgotten, and Mount Rushmore will stand forever as an eternal tribute to our forefathers and our freedom,” Trump said.

“This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution,” Trump continued.

“This movement is openly attacking the legacies of every person on Mount Rushmore.”

America NEEDED This Speech 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UTkI3k46DE — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 4, 2020

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Trump pivoted to “set history’s records straight,” paying tribute to each president on the South Dakota mountain by outlining their contributions to the country. He lauded Washington’s performance as a general during the American Revolution, Jefferson’s authorship of the creed written in the Declaration of Independence, Lincoln’s abolition of slavery and preservation of the union, and Roosevelt’s establishment of the U.S. naval fleet and national parks.

“Every child of every color, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God,” Trump said, calling the words written in the Declaration of Independence “divine truth” and “immortal words.”

Near the end of his Friday speech, Trump announced he would be signing an executive order to honor “the greatest Americans” by creating a new national monument. The details of the monument, titled the National Garden of American Heroes, were released by the White Houseshortly after the president’s remarks.

Within 60 days, Trump will be given a report on potential locations for the garden, the order states. However, it won’t be available for public access until July 4, 2026, the 250th anniversary of the proclamation of the Declaration of Independence.

According to the executive order, the garden will not house modern art, but rather “lifelike or realistic representations. Statues will show Americans like Christian Rev. Billy Graham, civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, and former President Ronald Reagan.

“From this night, and from this magnificent place, let us go forward united in our purpose and re-dedicated in our resolve. We will raise the next generation of American patriots. We write the next thrilling chapter of the American adventure. And we will teach our children to know they live in a land of legends, that nothing can stop them, and that no one can hold them down,” Trump said.

“America’s destiny is in our sights. America’s heroes are embedded in our hearts. And America’s future is in our hands,” Trump said.