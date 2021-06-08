Trump To Consider Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis As Possible 2024 Running Mate

Donald Trump has revealed that he would consider ditching Mike Pence for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as his 2024 presidential election running mate.

The former president told Fox Business on Monday that DeSantis was among a group of “great people” he was considering if he decides to run for the presidency in 2024.

“Sure I would … I would certainly consider Ron,” Trump said “I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn’t know, and my endorsement helped him tremendously”

“And I know him very well. He’s a great guy,” Trump added.

The New York Post reports: Still, he left the pick open — though without mentioning his former vice president, Pence, who last week admitted that he didn’t see “eye to eye” with Trump over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, which he called “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”

Instead, Trump told Varney there were “other great people that have done a great job with states” whom he could pick as his Republican running mate.

“And you don’t see that with the Democrats — they kept their states closed and locked down, and the schools are closed. It’s just absolutely outrageous how they get away with it,” he said.

The 45th commander-in-chief did not correct Varney when he said it was clear he was “considering running in 2024” — then chuckled when pointing out that “so many people are saying that I should run” in 2022 for either the House or Senate.

“I think that’s highly unlikely,” he said, seemingly confirming he has his eyes on only the White House.