Trump: Tlaib’s Grandmother a ‘WINNER’ Now She Doesn’t Have to See Ungrateful Granddaughter

President Trump has slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s shameless political stunt on Friday after she cancelled a visit to Israel to see her elderly grandmother.

Israeli officials had granted the anti-Israel Congresswoman permission to enter the country after she pleaded with them that she wanted to visit her grandmother. But immediately after being granted permission, Tlaib rejected the offer, citing, “racism, oppression & injustice.”

“The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother,” Trump tweeted after the political stunt. “She doesn’t have to see her now!”

Breitbart.com reports: Trump accused Tlaib of grandstanding, praising Israel for their generosity in allowing her to visit despite having earlier blocked her entry to the country because of her support for the BDS movement.

Israel was very respectful & nice to Rep. Rashida Tlaib, allowing her permission to visit her “grandmother.” As soon as she was granted permission, she grandstanded & loudly proclaimed she would not visit Israel. Could this possibly have been a setup? Israel acted appropriately! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

Rep. Tlaib wrote a letter to Israeli officials desperately wanting to visit her grandmother. Permission was quickly granted, whereupon Tlaib obnoxiously turned the approval down, a complete setup. The only real winner here is Tlaib’s grandmother. She doesn’t have to see her now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2019

An Israeli official also responded to Tlaib’s rejection of the visit.

“Apparently her hate for Israel overcomes her love for her grandmother,” Israeli interior minister Aryeh Deri wrote.

Silencing me & treating me like a criminal is not what she wants for me. It would kill a piece of me. I have decided that visiting my grandmother under these oppressive conditions stands against everything I believe in–fighting against racism, oppression & injustice. https://t.co/z5t5j3qk4H — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 16, 2019

Trump pointed out that Democrat radicals like Tlaib and Rep. Ilhan Omar were “fast becoming the face of the Democrat Party” instead of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“Cortez (AOC) is fuming, not happy about this!” he wrote.