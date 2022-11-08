Trump Tells Republicans To Go Out & Vote “Crush The Communists.. At The Ballot Box”

Donald Trump has called on Republicans to go out and vote in order to “crush the communists…at the ballot box”

During a rally for J.D. Vance in Ohio, Trump said, that Democrats are trying to run away from Biden’s agenda because it has failed so miserably.

BREAKING: Trump calls for Republicans to get out and vote to deal a "Humiliating Rebuke to the Radical Left" and “Crush the Communists” in the midterms pic.twitter.com/jlcYk5rSEM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 8, 2022

Trump also said he would be making a “big announcement” next week as he teased a third presidential run. Before the cheering crowd he said: “I’m going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at Mar-a-Lago”.

The Epoch Times reports: Former President Donald Trump made his final appeal to voters in Ohio on election eve, urging them to deliver a “humiliating rebuke” to the “radical left” in the midterm elections.

“The first step to saving America is winning an epic victory for Republicans tomorrow,” Trump told supporters in a rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on Nov. 7. “Tomorrow, you have to crush the communists because that’s what they are at the ballot box.”

Trump was in Vandalia—the final stop of his four-city tour that began on Nov. 3 in Iowa—campaigning for local Republican candidates including J.D. Vance, who is seeking the state’s Senate seat. Vance, a venture capitalist and author of the best-selling memoir “Hillbilly Elegy,” is seeking to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio).

“This country has gone crazy. There’s only one choice to end this madness,” Trump said, pointing to a number of problems facing the United States under the Biden administration, including the fentanyl crisis, the influx of illegal immigrants through the U.S.–Mexico border, inflation, and violent crime.

“If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, then tomorrow, you must vote Republican in a giant red wave that we’ve all been hearing about,” Trump added.

To tackle the fentanyl crisis, Trump called for imposing the death penalty as punishment for convicted drug dealers and human traffickers. The former president said doing so would “reduce drug distribution and reduce crime in our country by a minimum of 75 percent on the first day that this policy is instituted.”

“We should pass legislation to deport every illegal alien that Joe Biden has unlawfully allowed to break into our country,” Trump added. “We have to make America safe again.”

Trump urged Ohio voters to elect Vance into office, saying that he will “fight for Ohio with every bone in his body.”

“He will fight for strong borders, fair trade, more Ohio jobs, and he will be tough as you can be on crime,” Trump said. “J.D. knows how important it is to have leaders who put America first and put Ohio first. He wants to put America first.”