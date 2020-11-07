Trump Tells Nation: ‘This Election Ain’t Over’

The Trump campaign issued a statement on Friday night reassuring the nation that the 2020 “election is not over.”

Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, Matt Morgan, declared:

“This election is not over.”

“The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final.”

Results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada will be legally challenged, according to Morgan.

The challenges are based on alleged “irregularities.”

Morgan also pointed out that Arizona was too close to call with Trump set to potentially win it.

“Georgia is headed for a recount,” Morgan said.

“Where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”

“There were many irregularities in Pennsylvania, including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers from having meaningful access to vote counting locations,” he added.

The Trump campaign this morning: pic.twitter.com/mLrdGLu3GT — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 6, 2020

Nypost.com reports: Trump, meanwhile, appears not to be considering a concession, according to reports.

The remarks come after the Trump campaign won a court hearing in the state to have an equal number of witnesses in the ballot counting room.

In Nevada, where Biden is also expected to win despite their glacial counting rate, the campaign baselessly claimed there “appear[s]” to be thousands of individuals who improperly cast mail ballots.”

In a last-ditch effort to hang on to the presidency, the campaign pointed to Arizona, a state that was called for Biden by the Associated Press and Fox News days ago, and said they were “on course to win … despite the irresponsible and erroneous ‘calling’ of the state” by the outlets.

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected,” the statement concludes.

Meanwhile, First Daughter Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to address alleged “illegal votes.”

“Every legally cast vote should be counted. Every illegally cast vote should not. This should not be controversial,” Ivanka Trump tweeted around 9:30 a.m.

“This is not a partisan statement — free and fair elections are the foundation of our democracy,” she wrote with an American flag emoji.