Trump takes Obama's crown as most admired man in America

President Trump has ended Barack Obama’s 12-year run as America’s ‘most admired man,’ according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Trump’s win ties with Dwight Eisenhower for the most ever.

Eighteen percent of the survey’s respondents named President Trump as their most admired man.

The figure compares to just 15 percent who named Obama.

A tiny six percent named Joe Biden.

Dailywire.com reports: Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, finished fourth with 3%.

The rest of the top 10 is rounded out by Pope Francis, businessman Elon Musk, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, NBA star LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama.

Since 1946, Gallup has polled Americans on which man and woman they admire most. Obama has dominated the contest in recent years and had ranked on top of the list for 12 years running until 2020. In 2019, Obama and Trump tied for the top place honor with 18%.

Trump was buoyed in the contest by his high popularity among Republicans while Democrats split their choice for most admired man among a few notable figures. Trump was the pick of 48% of Republicans with no other name getting more than 2% of Republican votes. Democrats split their votes between Obama (32%), Biden (13%), and Fauci (5%). Independents went equally for Trump and Obama at 11% each.

“This year marks the 10th time Trump has finished among the top 10 men, including four times before he entered party politics – 1988 through 1990 and 2011. Gates has finished in the top 10 a total of 21 times, while Obama has now done so 15 times and the Dalai Lama 11 times. Biden has been in the top 10 once before, in 2018, while Fauci and James are new to the list,” Gallup reported.

Evangelist Billy Graham, who died in 2018, has the most top 10 finishes on the list, more than any other man by far with 61. He is followed by former President Ronald Reagan, who died in 2004, who is second with 31. Former President Jimmy Carter has the most top 10 finishes in the poll of any living president at 29.

Trump appears to be leaving the White House next year, though he has not yet conceded the presidential race to Biden and continues to lob allegations that widespread voter fraud contributed to Biden’s win. Trump and his allies have yet to prove enough instances of fraud in court to affect the outcome of the election.

On Dec. 14, Biden secured the Electoral College vote and is heading to a 302-232 victory over the incumbent president. Congress will meet on Jan. 6 and is expected to certify Biden as the winner.

Trump still enjoys support from a majority of Republicans, who say that if the sitting president were to run again in 2024, they would vote for him. As The Daily Wire reported in November: