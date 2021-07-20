Trump Supporting Parent Faces 20-Years in Prison for Standing in Capitol for 10 Minutes

A Trump-supporting father and husband is facing a hefty 20-year prison sentence for the crime of stepping in the Capitol building for ten minutes on Jan 6.

Yes, really.

According to court documents, prosecutors claim Hackett walked into the Capitol Rotunda towards the House of Representatives on Jan. 6 at 2:45 pm. He then left the Capitol at 2:54 pm.

After the protest, Hackett safely returned home to Sarasota, Florida. But, the ten minutes he allegedly spent in the Capitol building could now ruin his life and his family’s life forever.

In early May, the FBI left a business card on the door of Joseph's office asking him to provide information about his involvement in the January 6 "siege." An attorney warned Joseph that replying without adequate legal representation could result in entrapment and he never followed up with the bureau.

Three weeks later, on May 28, Joseph was apprehended as the FBI raided his home and was indicted on federal charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, aiding and abetting, destruction of government property and illegally entering a restricted building.

Now, Joseph’s wife, Deena Hackett, fears he will never return home.

As he sits in a cell for 23 hours a day, Deena is struggling to pay for the mortgage on their home and rent for their office and raise their 11-year-old daughter alone. Hiring an attorney to fight the government’s case against her husband will cost an estimated $250,000.

“It scares me with what’s going to happen to my husband. His court date is not going to be until next year. He is facing 20 years. If he gets convicted, we would be in our seventies before he got out of prison. I hope and pray that God will take care of this,” Deena told The Gateway Pundit in an exclusive interview. “My daughter and I, we don’t have his income, we don’t have his protection, we don’t have him being with us.”

Joseph joined the Oath Keepers, an organization of current and former military, police, and first responders who pledge to “defend the Constitution against all enemies foreign and domestic,” after socialist activists began wreaking havoc in his neighborhood last summer.

“When they were rioting after the death of George Floyd death, some of them came behind our house, broke into a jewelry store. We could hear them yelling, shooting and looting. My daughter and I were both scared for our lives,” Deena said. “Joe decided he was going to protect us with Oath Keepers and formed a neighborhood watch.

“That’s when he started paying more attention to the news and diving deeper into what was really happening in the country. He had never even voted in his life. This was the first election he ever voted for. Now, he’s being tortured.“

While the FBI has yet to present evidence proving Joseph conspired to overthrow the government, his association with the Oath Keepers makes him a political target.

At least 16 suspects affiliated with the group have been charged with “conspiracy to obstruct the certification of the Electoral College vote” in connection with the Capitol “attack,” the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reports.

“I don’t even know for sure that Joseph did walk into the Capitol building. They don’t have any video of him, they haven’t produced any incriminating evidence, any pictures – nothing of him even being in the Capitol,” she said. “If he was in the Capitol, he was only in there for 10 minutes. He has been in jail since May 28 and may go to prison for 20 years for being in the Capitol for 10 minutes. But they are claiming he was a leader of the Oath Keepers and that he was conspiring to overthrow the government on January 6.

“Our lives have just been turned upside down. His practice is just completely gone. I am struggling to keep mine alive. I need to pay the bills and take care of my daughter. The FBI took all of our computers so I have not even been able to complete patient files. Friends and family are helping but this is too much.”

Prosecutors allege Hackett paid for a room under another person’s name at the Hilton Garden Inn in D.C. from Jan. 5-7. In reality, “one guy booked all the hotel rooms for everybody,” Deena maintains. “They are making this a big story. Joe is a chiropractor he was up there to help people.”

Deena recalled the morning of May 28, when she received a call from the FBI informing her Joe was arrested and being held at Tampa federal courthouse.

“The FBI told me my daughter and I were not allowed to come home because they were in my house with a search warrant. Unfortunately, I was wearing a heart monitor that day because I had been having heart palpitations. I contacted an attorney who told me I had to be in Tampa in an hour – an hour from my house. I went home to change clothes without even thinking because I was in a panic. The officers met me in the garage and told me I could not go into my house. A female officer came out. She looked at me in the eyes and I can tell that she was so sorry that this was happening. They let me change in my daughter’s room and then escorted me out to my car,” she explained. “Then I drove to Tampa and saw Joe sitting in chains in the courtroom.

“He just looked defeated. It was probably the worst day of my life. The prosecutor called him a domestic terrorist. He was sitting there with drug dealers and a wife beater. They all got to go home, off on bail. But they wouldn’t let Joe go. They took him to Pinellas County Jail, then took him to Oklahoma and on June 28th transferred him to DOC-DC jail in Washington, DC .”

Daunted by exorbitant legal fees, Joe and Deena, an acupuncture physician, are relying on a court-appointed attorney to fight the domestic terrorism charges.

“We can’t afford an attorney,” Deena said. “The attorney offering to take the case wanted us to pay $250,000 in a one-month sum. I told him if I sold our house and the cars, I still wouldn’t have $250,000 to give you. I am contemplating selling one of our two cars. It will at least be enough to pay the office rent for a couple of months. We have a lease for six more years at the office. We have to eat. I would like to get up to DC for Joe’s trial. I would like to get up there to at least visit him this summer if possible.”

Democrats warn the events of January 6 were worse than the Islamic terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, which resulted in the deaths of 2,977 innocent people, and were equivalent to Pearl Harbor, which entered the U.S. into the Second World War that killed more than 400,000 Americans.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of anarchist and socialist rioters, looters, and arsonists that destroyed buildings, businesses, and injured police officers during the summer of 2020 have not been arrested or if arrested, have been released or given suspended sentences.

** Deena launched a crowdfunding GiveSendGo campaign last week in hopes of being able to hire a private attorney to represent her husband.

A portion of the donations will be used to support other incarcerated January 6 protesters who aren’t as fortunate as Joseph.

“There is a January 6th protester who has been in solitary confinement in a DC jail for two months. He’s 26 years old. He’s in there with no underwear, no soap, no nothing — being treated like an animal. We are sending money to the guys in there who don’t have family members – for commissary and so they can use the phone. A lot of these guys, their families don’t have money to send them,” Deena said. “Whatever money we get, is going to all the guys in there, not just Joe.

“I am ashamed of my country right now. I feel like this country has turned against us. I could barely even celebrate July 4. For them to be saying my husband is a white supremacist is blowing my mind. My daughter and I are just trying to go day by day. That’s all we can do.”

