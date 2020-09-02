Trump Supporting Marine Mobbed By BLM, Kicked In Head, Media Say Event ‘Mostly Peaceful’

A Trump supporting former US Marine was kicked in the head after being knocked to the ground and surrounded by Black Lives Matter protesters during a brutal brawl in Kenosha, WI, just after the president departed the violence-plagued Democrat-run city.

The fight in Wisconsin began around 5:30pm on Tuesday when David, a former US Marine and a proud President Trump supporter wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, was reportedly shoved by a BLM protester.

That shove led to a battle royal between David and a crowd of BLM supporters who urged him to “get the f**k out of the park” across from the county courthouse, according to the DailyMail.

The leftist violence played out in front of the press and the disgusting video shows the Trump supporter being kicked in the head by a cowardly BLM protester.

Trump supporter gets into a fight with a few Black lives matter supporters but many shielded him from other protesters pic.twitter.com/NPxyT8dbGD — Ricardo🇨🇺 🇵🇷Torres (@RicoReporting) September 1, 2020

“I was attacked by numerous people at the same time,” the victim told a local CBS news station, who described the event as “mostly peaceful”.

“Kick to the head, one really good blow to the face. They surrounded me and attacked me and started chanting things, they were completely out of control.”

The Sun report: David, who asked not to be identified by his last name due to fears of being targeted further, reportedly left the fight with bruises and cuts on his face, along with a swollen eye.

He eventually asked police to escort him from the rally area as the crowd of protesters again began yelling at him.

David’s head was badly bruised and he required a police escort to protect him from violent leftists as he left the scene.

The spectacle played out mere hours after President Trump witnessed first hand the riot-induced “destruction” in Kenosha – which was prompted by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Trump supporters and BLM protesters had been set up in the downtown Kenosha park before the president’s arrival.

David told the Daily Mail how he was leading chants throughout the day before getting into an argument with BLM supporters – which he dubbed “the true criminals” of America.