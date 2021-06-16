Trump Supporter Fined $500 per Day for ‘Disrespecting President Biden’

A Trump-supporting homeowner is being fined $500 per day over anti-Biden signs in her own backyard.

Andrea Dick says the signs outside her home in Roselle Park are just an expression of her free speech rights.

“I have a right to have them up there, freedom of speech,” Dick told WABC-TV.

One sign says “F*** Biden,” while another says, “F*** Biden, not my president.”

Another sign hilariously shows Trump holding up two middle fingers. WATCH:

Theblaze.com reports: Neighbors are upset because her home is near an elementary school and the students are exposed to the profane messages.

“This is terrible. I mean, kids go by here. It’s a family neighborhood and um, why?!” said one neighbor to WABC.

Roselle Mayor Joseph Signorello III said he received complaints about the sign from neighbors. Dick says that she’s heard from many people who support her and her signs.

Dick says she has been told that she could face a $500 a day fine if she continues to refuse to take down the signs.

The 55-year-old has pleaded not guilty and had the fines delayed by a Municipal Court judge until the case can be heard on July 8 in court.

“They think they have a case, let them fight it. I’m fighting it tooth and nail,” said Dick on New Jersey 101.5.

“I’m not giving up. I don’t care what it costs me, I’m not giving up. I’m standing my ground,” Dick added.

She also said that some people were leaving nasty messages on her voicemail.

“It’s not very nice. Very inappropriate,” Dick said.