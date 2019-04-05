Trump Supporter Faith Goldy Banned from Using Airbnb

Conservative commentator and Trump supporter Faith Goldy has been banned by Airbnb, seemingly over her political beliefs.

“It’s been over a month since I’ve used @Airbnb,” tweeted Goldy.

“My inbox was littered w reviews like, “Cleanest guest ever!” “Prompt communication, highly recommend.”

This ban has nothing to do w my behaviour, it has everything to do w my politics.

No opt for recourse!”

This is by no means the first time people on the right have been deplatformed by companies.

PayPal, Mastercard, Patreon and others have all withdrawn services to dissident commentators because ‘reasons’.

Laura Loomer was even banned by Uber.

Forget social media, conservatives’ basic right to services and e-commerce is being withdrawn, but the Trump administration is yet to pass any kind of executive order to address the issue.

Just start your own bank! Just start your own Uber! Just start your own Airbnb!

Huh-dur muh free market.