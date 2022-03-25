The 45th President of the United States Donald Trump has filed an epic, sprawling federal lawsuit against twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and 26 other people and entities that he alleges undermined his 2016 campaign by falsely tying him to Russia.

The lawsuit includes a wide array of characters that Trump has accused for years of orchestrating the Deep State plot against him – including disgraced former FBI Director James Comey and other FBI officials, the retired British spy Christopher Steele and his associates, and a handful of Clinton campaign advisers.

“Under the guise of ‘opposition research,’ ‘data analytics,’ and other political stratagems, the Defendants nefariously sought to sway the public’s trust,” says the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Florida.

“They worked together with a single, self-serving purpose: to vilify Donald J. Trump.”

Over 108 pages, the lawsuit rails against many of Trump’s political opponents and explains in detail the grievances that he has held for years. It claims that lawless Democrats and Deep State government officials perpetrated a series of crimes, from a racketeering conspiracy to a malicious prosecution, computer fraud and theft of secret internet data.

The lawsuit alleges Hillary Clinton and cronies worked together to vilify President Donald Trump with an elaborate smear campaign

Per 9News: The lawsuit asks for more than $32 million in costs and damages.

The suit also contains some factual inaccuracies and some of the same grandiose or exaggerated false claims that Mr Trump has made dozens of times.

The civil suit alleges that Ms Clinton and top Democrats hired lawyers and researchers to fabricate information tying Mr Trump to Russia, and then peddled those lies to the media and to the US government, in hopes of hobbling his chances of winning in 2016.

#RICO



TRUMP v. CLINTON et al

Nature of Suit: 470 Other Statutes – Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations

18:1962 Racketeering (RICO) Act



Case #: 2:22-cv-14102

Cased Filed: 3/24/2022



COMPLAINT against All Defendants.



(Case files) pic.twitter.com/QvRZR57End — 🗣️ApparentlyNemo🗣️ (theUnseen)🗣️ (@BittenBySin) March 24, 2022

Mr Trump claims they were assisted by “Clinton loyalists” at the FBI, who abused their powers to investigate him out of political animus.

John Podesta, the chairman of Clinton’s 2016 campaign and one of the lawsuit’s defendants, tweeted that part of the suit might be a “hoot.”

Deep State cronies John Brennan and James Comey

“Do you think Trump filed this case with the hope of calling Vladimir Putin as a character witness? Trump deposition ought to be a hoot,” Mr Podesta wrote.

Special counsel John Durham, for the past three years, has been investigating a lot of the conduct that Trump mentions in his lawsuit.

Mr Durham has filed criminal charges against three of the defendants whom Mr Trump sued today. Mr Durham secured a guilty plea from former low-level FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith, who admitted to altering an email supporting a surveillance warrant against a former Trump campaign aide who had extensive connections to Russian agents.

Clinton advisor and Deep State operative John Podesta

Mr Durham also accused Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann of lying to the FBI about who he was representing during a fall 2016 meeting about the Trump-Russia connections.

Mr Durham alleges Mr Sussmann was secretly taking suspicions about Trump to the FBI as part of his work for Democrats, including Clinton. And Mr Durham also charged Mr Steele’s primary source of information for his infamous dossier, Igor Danchenko, with lying to the FBI in 2017 about his contacts related to the dossier. Both Mr Sussmann and Mr Danchenko are fighting the charges.