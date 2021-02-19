Trump Speaks Out on 2020 Election: ‘We’ll Find Out What the Hell Happened’

Trump told Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly:
“Rush Limbaugh thought we won the election.”
“We did win the election,” Trump continued.
“It was disgraceful what happened.”
Trump then praised Limbaugh, who was a true patriot.
“He would talk for three hours… He could talk,” Trump said.
Speaking on the 2020 election, Trump said:
“Bad things happened, but you’ve covered that, and you know it.”
“And really bad and dishonest things happened, and when they say ‘stop the steal,’ they’re not just kidding.”
“It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace.”
“It’s like a third-world country with the elections,” Trump added.
“So we have to get that straightened out, and I think, get to the bottom of what happened.”
WATCH:
Niamh Harris
Niamh Harris
