Trump Speaks Out on 2020 Election: ‘We’ll Find Out What the Hell Happened’

February 19, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Trump promises to find out what happened with the 2020 election
Former President Donald J. Trump broke his silence on Wednesday following the passing of conservative talkshow legend Rush Limbaugh.

Trump told Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly:

“Rush Limbaugh thought we won the election.”

“We did win the election,” Trump continued.

“It was disgraceful what happened.”

Trump then praised Limbaugh, who was a true patriot.

“He would talk for three hours… He could talk,” Trump said.

Speaking on the 2020 election, Trump said:

“Bad things happened, but you’ve covered that, and you know it.”

“And really bad and dishonest things happened, and when they say ‘stop the steal,’ they’re not just kidding.”

“It’s a disgrace. It’s a disgrace.”

“It’s like a third-world country with the elections,” Trump added.

“So we have to get that straightened out, and I think, get to the bottom of what happened.”

WATCH:

