Trump Slams Mattis, McGurk – Defends Decision To Withdraw From Syria

December 23, 2018

President Donald Trump has defended his decision to pull US troops out of Syria, saying that they were initially only meant to be there for three months but ended up staying for years.

He also slammed personnel from his national security team who resigned this week following his decision to withdraw from Syria.

Press TV reports: Trump announced the controversial decision on Wednesday after he declared victory against Daesh terrorists in Syria.

Following the announcement, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis offered his resignation with the State Department’s senior envoy to the so-called anti-Daesh coalition, Brett McGurk, resigning from his post afterwards.

Trump said in a tweet Saturday that McGurk’s tenure had been slated to expire in February, accusing him of blowing his exit out of proportion.

News reports on Friday said that McGurk would leave the Trump administration in February, but hastened his decision because of Trump’s order.

In another tweet, Trump criticized media for reporting that his decision had been made without first consulting senior officials at the Pentagon.

In a later massage, he attacked Mattis directly, saying he had given the former general a second chance after being fired by former President Barack Obama.

He also criticized a section of the defense secretary’s official resignation letter that detailed the need for close ties with US allies.

Meanwhile, senior members of the Republican Party have expressed concern about Trump’s decision, vowing to investigate the resignation of Mattis.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, who said the resignation had saddened him, vowed to hold a hearing with Mattis in attendance to investigate the troop withdrawal.

“I’m going to ask for hearings like right now about Syria,” he said, before heading into a meeting with Republicans.

Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman James M. Inhofe, a Republican from Oklahoma, noted that it was “inappropriate” for the president to have ignored his national security advisers

Niamh Harris

