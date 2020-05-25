Trump Slams ‘Deranged’ Media – ‘They Are Sick With Hatred & Dishonesty’

President Trump has slammed the ‘fake news’ media over their coverage of his Virginia golf club trip this weekend.

He said they made it sound like it was a “mortal sin” while ignoring what he said were his opponent’s shortcomings: “Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course.”

….3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged! They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020

The Mail Online reports: Trump’s defense came on the morning of Memorial Day, just before he traveled to Arlington National Cemetery for a ceremony that started 30 minutes late. Online, he went after Joe Biden for his ‘poor work ethic’ after Biden blasted the president for tweeting ‘from his golf cart’ over the weekend, as the coronavirus death toll approached 100,000.

Trump began his tweets with media criticism – noting he had not played golf since the start of coronavirus shut-downs in March.

‘Some stories about the fact that in order to get outside and perhaps, even a little exercise, I played golf over the weekend. The Fake & Totally Corrupt News makes it sound like a mortal sin – I knew this would happen!’ Trump wrote.

‘What they don’t say is that it was my first golf in almost … 3 months and, if I waited 3 years, they would do their usual “hit” pieces anyway. They are sick with hatred and dishonesty. They are truly deranged!’ Trump lashed out.

Then he trained his fire on political rivals. ‘They don’t mention Sleepy Joe’s poor work ethic, or all of the time Obama spent on the golf course, often flying to … Hawaii in a big, fully loaded 747, to play. What did that do to the so-called Carbon Footprint? He also played moments after the brutal killing by ISIS of a wonderful young man. Totally inappropriate – and it was me who shattered 100% of the ISIS Caliphate. I was left a MESS!’ Trump wrote.