Trump to Sign Executive Order for Extra Wall Funds to Avoid Shutdown

Trump to sign Executive Order to avoid shutdown and allocate more funds for border wall

President Trump is planning to sign an executive order that will allocate enough funds to build the border wall and avoid another government shutdown. 

According to WaPo, Trump will use the order to reallocate federal funds to finance the wall – or at least something more than the 55 miles that the compromise bill would finance.

Zerohedge.com reports: Prompting some to joke…

A White House spokesman quoted by Fox reportedly insisted that Trump has “alternative options” for his border wall deal. Assuming he follows through with the plan, it looks like Trump finally got everything he wanted out of the border deal – the next step of the wall will be built, and the government will remain open.

After telling reporters that he was “not happy” with the compromise border-security bill (which reportedly included some funding for “a barrier”), President Trump will reportedly set aside his dissatisfaction and vote for the bill anyway, according to CNN.

To avert another shutdown, Congress must pass – and the president must sign – the deal by Friday.

The compromise includes $1.375 billion for 55 miles of border barrier, which falls well short of the $5.7 billion Trump had originally demanded. It’s also below the $1.6 billion proposal included in a Senate package last year. Though reports have suggested that Trump is still seriously considering going the ‘national emergency’ route.

Despite his dissatisfaction with the deal, Trump on Tuesday touted the fact that the deal included $23 billion in border security funding…

