Trump Shares Tweet Calling Hillary Clinton A ‘Skank’

President Trump shared a series of tweets over the weekend that contained insults against prominent female Democrats, including Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams and Nancy Pelosi.

The original tweets posted by a failed congressional candidate John K Stahl, called Hillary Clinton a “skank”, suggested that Nancy Pelosi’s mouth be taped shut and mocked the physical appearance of former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The president just retweeted someone calling the first woman nominee of either major political party in the US “a skank” a few hours after another Scarborough murder allegation on the weekend the country closes in on 100K coronavirus deaths. pic.twitter.com/5H2E63kWOn — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 24, 2020

The Independent reports: The president shared eight posts from John K Stahl — who also has called Ms Abrams “Shamu” and the House Speaker “Super Skank” — amid a streak of messages attacking absentee ballots and promoting a discredited conspiracy theory about MSNBC host Joe Scarborough, while the nation’s death toll from the coronavirus pandemic approaches 100,000.

Mr Trump also has spent a part of the Memorial Day weekend golfing at his Trump National Golf Club in Virginia.

One post attacking the former Secretary of State Clinton and vice president Biden as “Malarkey the Racist” said: ”When I see 1 of those polls that has Malarkey the Racist up 6-8 points everywhere, I’m thinking they must have called the same 1,000 people from 2016 that said HRC the Skank was up 6-8 %”

In a post with two Photoshopped images of Trump-branded face coverings and duct tape covering her mouth, Mr Stahl said: “She will be able to tongue and adjust her dentures more easily. With duct tape, she won’t be able to drink booze on the job as much.”

Mr Stahl, whose prolific Twitter amplifies right-wing tropes against Democrats, ran for a California congressional seat as a Republican in 2012 but was defeated after capturing less than 4 per cent of the vote. It’s unclear how Mr Stahl landed on the president’s radar.

The president also continued to push a conspiracy suggesting MSNBC host and former congressman Joe Scarborough had something to do with the 2001 death of a former intern that worked for him.