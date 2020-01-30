Trump Says: “US Would Be In World War Six By Now’ If Bolton Were Still In The White House

President Trump slammed John Bolton on Wednesday, saying the U.S. would be in “World War Six” if he’d listened to his former national security adviser.

Trump accused Bolton of writing a “nasty & untrue” book and saying the warmongering Republican could have led the US into “World War Six by now”

In a forthcoming book, Bolton alleges that Trump sought to tie aid to Ukraine to an investigation of the Bidens, which the president denies.

RT reports: While Bolton has become something of a hero to Trump’s critics thanks to leaks from his upcoming book ‘The Room Where it Happened’, which seemingly confirm accusations that the president withheld foreign aid to Ukraine in the hopes they would investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, conservatives have begun to turn on the man, chief among them the president himself.

“For a guy who couldn’t get approved for the Ambassador to the U.N. years ago, couldn’t get approved for anything since, ‘begged’ me for a non Senate approved job, which I gave him despite many saying ‘Don’t do it, sir,’” tweeted Trump, “Takes the job, mistakenly says ‘Libyan Model’ on T.V., and many more mistakes of judgement, gets fired because frankly, if I listened to him, we would be in World War Six by now, and goes out and IMMEDIATELY writes a nasty & untrue book. All Classified National Security. Who would do this?”

Though Trump’s first two tweets did not directly name Bolton, a follow-up message did.

“Why didn’t John Bolton complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated. He said, not that it matters, NOTHING!” wrote the president.

Bolton served as the national security advisor to the president from April 2018 to September 2019. The former Fox News regular was a controversial pick from the beginning, as he had been described as a warhawk – something that went against Trump’s less aggressive stance at the time on expanding US presence in foreign countries.

Bolton had also worked with the second Bush administration as the United States ambassador to the United Nations, a position he resigned in December 2006 before a Democrat-controlled Senate could kick him out of the job.

The “Libya model” Trump refers to is a big reason Bolton got fired from his position. Bolton had told the press he was looking to use the “Libya model” in negotiations with North Korea, noting that American and British observers had been allowed into Libyan nuclear sites to confirm disarmament. The hope from Libya was economic aid, but the relationship between the US and Libya obviously soured. Libya was destabilized, riots broke out and the country’s leader Muammar al-Gaddafi was assassinated in 2011.

It was viewed as a rather aggressive approach to take with North Korea, especially since the country had just opened up talks with the US. Trump was clear at the time that it was a big reason why Bolton was let go.

“We were set back very badly when John Bolton talked about the Libyan model. And he made a mistake and as soon as he mentioned that – the Libyan model – what a disaster … And he’s using that to make a deal with North Korea?” Trump told reporters at the time.

Despite being kicked out of an administration whose recent foreign policy decisions have been criticized for being too aggressive, calls for Bolton to testify against Trump in his impeachment trial intensified when portions of his upcoming book were leaked to the New York Times.

Trump’s “World War Six” comment has not been taken quite as seriously as he may have hoped, with people mocking the president, who recently made the incognizant claim that he stopped World War III by killing Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.