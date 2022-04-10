Trump Says US Is Being ‘Humiliated’ By A President Who Has No idea What’s Going On

Former President Donald Trump told supporters that he might run for re-election in 2024 and blasted his successor, Joe Biden for humiliating the country.

Trump tore into Biden during a ‘Save America’ rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday, telling the crowd:

“Our children are being indoctrinated, our values are being desecrated, our heritage is being obliterated, and our country is being humiliated by a president who has no idea what the hell is going on”

He said “far-left gender theories’ are ‘child abuse’ and that public schools have replaced ‘reading and math with pronouns and gender studies” and said that “A Republican Congress must stand up for parental rights and parental choice, I think that’s a good idea. No teacher should ever be allowed to teach far-left gender theories to our children without parental consent. It’s truly child abuse, plain and simple.”

Trump then hinted that he might run again for the highest office in the land in 2024.

He said: “I did much better the second time than I did the first and now we may have to do it again. Is there anybody here who’d like to see me run again?”

He also spoke about the midterm election that will take place in November. “This is the year we’re going to take back the House,” Trump said. “We’re going to take back the Senate, and we’re going to take back America, and in 2024, most importantly, we are going to take back our beautiful, beautiful, beautiful White House.”