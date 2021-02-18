Trump Says Twitter Has Become Very ‘Boring’

Former US President Donald Trump, who has revealed that he is considering starting his own social media platform, says he wouldn’t want to return to Twitter.
Trump told Newsmax that he understands Twitter has lost millions of users and has become ‘very boring’ since he was kicked off the platform last month.
“And I’ll tell you it’s not the same. If you look at what’s going on with Twitter. I understand it’s become very boring and millions of people are leaving, they’re leaving it because it’s not the same and I can understand that,” he said.
In January the Google owned company announced that it had permanently banned Trump’s account due to ‘the risk of being used to incite more violence’..
Twitter CFO Ned Segal said that Trump would not be allowed to return to Twitter even if he ran for president again and won.
Niamh Harris
