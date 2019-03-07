Trump Says There Are People In Congress “Who Hate Our Country”

During his speech to CPAC at the weekend, President Trump said that certain members of Congress hate the United States.

He added that he could “name every one of them if they want”

Real Clear Politics reports: First, he said that immigrants must be “people that can love our country, not hate our country.”

“We have people in Congress, right now we have people in Congress, that hate our country,” the president said. “And you know that, and we can name every one of them, if they want.”

“They hate our country. Sad, it is very sad,” he repeated to cheers from the crowd. “When I see some of the statements being made, it is very, very sad. And find out, how did they do in their country? Just ask them. Did they do well, were they succeeding? Somebody would say, ‘That is terrible that he would bring that up.’ I don’t care. How did they do in their country? not so good. not so good. But we need workers, we have to bring in workers.”

YouTube Video by James Beckwith