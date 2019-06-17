Trump Says ‘I Think I Know’ Who Was Behind 9/11 Attacks

US President Donald Trump says he thinks he knows who was behind the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks



On Sunday Trump told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos “Iraq did not knock down the World Trade Center,”

He said ‘It was not Iraq. It were other people. And I think I know who the other people were. And you might also.”

Press TV reports: US officials assert that the attacks were carried out by 19 al-Qaeda terrorists but many experts have raised questions about the official account.

They believe that rogue elements within the US government, such as former Vice President Dick Cheney, orchestrated or at least encouraged the 9/11 attacks in order to accelerate the US war machine and advance the Zionist agenda.

Following the 9/11 attack, the United States, backed by some allies including Britain, invaded Afghanistan, where al-Qaeda chief Osama bin Laden was sheltered, according to the George W. Bush administration. Then 9/11 was used as part of the justification for the 2003 invasion and occupation of Iraq, which resulted in the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Iraqis.

In the ABC News interview, Trump criticized Washington’s military intervention in the Middle East, which he said was ”the worst decision made in the history of our country.”

He described the Middle East region as “like quicksand.”

“It was a terrible decision to go into the Middle East. Terrible. We’re now up to almost $8t trillion (£6.4trn). And when we want to build a roadway, a highway, a school, or something, everyone’s always fighting over money. It’s ridiculous. So that was a bad decision,” he added.

“And, by the way, Iraq did not knock down the World Trade Center. It was not Iraq. It were other people. And I think I know who the other people were. And you might also. But it was a terrible decision,” he continued.

Since his 2016 presidential election campaign, Trump has been leaking out a little bit of what independent analysts call “forbidden truth” about 9/11.

“He has done this before regarding 9/11 and bin Laden issues, for example when he blamed the 9/11 on George W. Bush. That was of course too much for a lot of Republicans but it did not hurt his ability to gain Republican nomination,” according to Dr. Kevin Barrett, a founding member of the Scientific Panel for the Investigation of 9/11.

“And, the media always goes after Trump when he says things about 9/11 that let out a little bit of truth, when Trump talked about the dancing Muslims celebrating 9/11 in New Jersey. Of course, that was taken by many as a bleak reference to the dancing Israelis that’s the Mossad agents who widely celebrated the success of their operation, and flipped cigarette lighters and held them up for cameras and video cameras as they celebrated during the fire and then the explosive destruction of the world trade center,” he told Press TV in November last year.

Dr. Barrett, an American academic who has been studying the events of 9/11 since late 2003, pointed out that the rogue elements within the US government and neocons had approved the 9/11 terrorist plan to benefit Israel.