Trump Says He’ll ‘Take Care Of Matters’ In Portland If ‘Incompetent’ Mayor Fails To Reclaim City

President Trump has hinted that he might invoke a law allowing federal troops to be deployed against the wishes of authorities after Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler demanded that he “stays away” despite the ongoing violence and chaso in the city.

“If the incompetent Mayor of Portland, Ted Wheeler, doesn’t get control of his city and stop the Anarchists, Agitators, Rioters and Looters, causing great danger to innocent people, we will go in and take care of matters the way they should have been taken care of 100 days ago!” Trump tweeted on Friday night

The presidents tweet comes hours after the Democratic mayor penned a scathing open letter to Trump, refusing any federal assistance to quell the unrest that has been plagued Portland for over three months.

Earlier on Friday, Mayor Wheeler publicly rebuked Trump’s threat to deploy more federal agents, calling it ‘divisive’.

‘Today, I sent this letter via email to @realDonaldTrump declining his recurring offer to aid Portland by sending federal enforcement to the city,’ Wheeler wrote.

He shared a screenshot of his letter to Trump on Twitter, it read:

‘Dear President Trump: Yet again, you said you offered to aid Portland by sending in federal law enforcement to our city. On behalf of the City of Portland: No thanks.’

‘We don’t need your politics of division and demagoguery. Portlanders are onto you. We have already seen your reckless disregard for human life in your bumbling response to the COVID pandemic.

‘And we know you’ve reached the conclusion that images of violence or vandalism are your only ticket to reelection. There is no place for looting, arson, or vandalism in our city. There is no room here for racist violence or those who wish to bring their ideology of hate into our community. Those who commit criminal acts will be apprehended and prosecuted under the law.’

Wheeler penned this open letter to Trump despite ongoing chaos in his city

According to RT Trump’s threat to take over Portland in spite of Wheeler’s objections could suggest he plans to invoke the Insurrection Act, a 19th century law that allows the federal government to forego the approval of state authorities and send in troops to restore order when it’s impossible to enforce US law, or when citizens’ rights are endangered.