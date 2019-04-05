Trump Says He Doesn’t See Biden As A Threat: ‘He’s Only A Threat To Himself’

President Donald Trump says he doesn’t see former Vice President Joe Biden as a threat to his reelection bid

“I don’t see him as a threat. I think he’s only a threat to himself,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

He added: “I just don’t see him as a threat. He’s been there a long time. His record is not good. He would have to run on the Obama failed record”

Press TV reports: Biden, who has long been touted as a serious rival for President Trump in the upcoming vote, stands accused of improper touching by several women, allegations that have seriously undermined his chances to run a presidential campaign.

Two women have accused former US vice president of touching them inappropriately at events, bringing the total number of females who have complained publicly about the potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to four.

Trump on Thursday shared a doctored video that mocked Biden over the allegations. On Friday, the president defended the video, saying he believes people “got a kick” out of the video where an animated Biden was massaging the real Biden’s shoulders.

Trump has previously derided Biden as a “low IQ individual.”

He has also called Biden “weak, both mentally and physically,” after the Democrat said he would “beat the hell” out of him over respecting women.