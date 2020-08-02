Trump Says Dr. Fauci Is Wrong To Say Coronavirus Cases Are Surging In US

President Trump has said that infectious disease expert Dr. Fauci was wrong to say that coronavirus cases are surging in the US.

The reason we have more cases is because we have tested far more than any other country, Trump said in a tweet on Saturday

60,000,000 coronavirus tests mean MORE cases he said adding that less testing would result in less cases.

Wrong! We have more cases because we have tested far more than any other country, 60,000,000. If we tested less, there would be less cases. How did Italy, France & Spain do? Now Europe sadly has flare ups. Most of our governors worked hard & smart. We will come back STRONG!



The Mail Online reports: The president insisted the expert was wrong to say that cases are surging in the US – despite the country surpassing 4,579,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 153,000 deaths as of Saturday.

Trump retweeted a CBS News tweet that featured a clip of Dr. Fauci speaking at congress on the surge of coronavirus cases in several states across the United States.

Trump tweeted just moments after her was pictured enjoying yet another day out on the golf course at the Trump National Golf Club.

During Friday’s House committee hearing, Fauci explained why the shutdown didn’t have as much of an impact as desired in comparison to other countries.

‘I stand by my previous statement that the increase in cases was due to a number of factors, one of which was that in the attempt to reopen, that in some situations, states did not abide strictly by the guidelines that the taskforce and the White House had put out and others that even did abide by it, the people in the state actually were congregating in crowds and not wearing masks,’ Fauci said, when asked by Rep. Jim Clyburn to address the president’s claims in a tweet addressing the representative.