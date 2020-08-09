Trump Says ‘China Would Own U.S.’ If Biden Becomes President

Donald Trump has claimed that China would ‘own’ the U.S. if Joe Biden were elected President.

Responding to reports about foreign interference in the November election, Trump, dismissed claims that Moscow was helping his campaign, insisting that neither China nor Russia want him to be reelected.

However, he added If Joe Biden were president, China would own our country: ‘If China makes a deal with the United States with Joe Biden in charge they would own our country,’ he said.

The Mail Online reports: Asked about reports that Russia is engaged in ‘denigrating’ Biden to help Trump’s campaign, Trump brushed off the concern, saying ‘I am the last president Russia wants to see in office.’

Trump cited his moves to get European members of NATO to increase their defense spending, and his stance against a Russian oil pipeline to Germany, the Nord Stream 2, including the threat of sanctions to halt its construction.

Earlier on Friday, a new warning from U.S. intelligence singled out Russia, China and Iran are attempting to interfere in the election, with Russia allegedly opposed to Biden and China opposed to Trump.

In the case of Russia, the motive appears to be to run down Democratic former Vice President Joe Biden, who is days away from accepting his party’s nomination to challenge President Donald Trump.

The assessment came from Bill Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence Security Center, in language that has become commonplace after years of hearings and testimony, as well as indictments of Russian officials alleged to have worked for a Kremlin-backed troll farm that hacked Democratic emails in 2016.

‘We assess that Russia is using a range of measures to primarily denigrate former vice president Biden and what it sees as an anti-Russia ‘establishment.’ he said.

But in a new twist, his statements are focusing on the three countries.

U.S. intelligence has assessed that China is hoping President Donald Trump does not win reelection.

This comes after Trump, who campaigned by blasting China trade practices, launched a trade war that knocked down the country’s economic growth. Trump has repeatedly attacked China for spreading what he calls the ‘China virus,’ prompting angry pushback against the administration from Beijing.

Trump has repeatedly mentioned China when confronted about Russian interference in the 2016 campaign. He has also claimed that Biden would be a tool of China. Biden committed an early campaign stumble last May when he appeared to downplay Chinese economic influence.

‘China is going to eat our lunch? Come on, man,’ Biden said.

In a statement, Evanina provided the U.S. intelligence agencies’ most recent assessment of election threats to the November presidential election.

‘Many foreign actors have a preference for who wins the election, which they express through a range of overt and private statements; covert influence efforts are rarer,’ Evanina said. ‘We are primarily concerned about the ongoing and potential activity by China, Russia, and Iran.’

China views Trump as ‘unpredictable’ and does not want to see him win reelection, Evanina said. China has been expanding its influence efforts ahead of the November election in an effort to shape U.S policy and pressure political figures it sees as against Beijing, he said.

‘Although China will continue to weigh the risks and benefits of aggressive action, its public rhetoric over the past few months has grown increasingly critical of the current administration´s COVID-19 response, closure of China´s Houston consulate and actions on other issues,’ he wrote.