Trump Says Biden Would Use SCOTUS To ‘Terminate the 2nd Amendment’

President Trump has warned that Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden would use the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) to “terminate the Second Amendment.“

During a Thursday night speech in Jacksonville, Florida, Trump also talked about the Democrats’ desire to “pack the Supreme Court”, pointing out that those packed into it would be “radicals” under Joe Biden.

Breitbart reports: He warned that such radicals would “terminate the Second Amendment, confiscate your firearms, [and] eliminate the right to self-defense.”

Trump also warned that Biden’s radicals would strike the phrase “under God” from the Pledge of Allegiance, “tear down crosses from public spaces,” and “force taxpayers to fund extreme, late-term abortion.”

Trump’s observations on SCOTUS come two days before he is set to announce a nominee to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing.

During a September 17, 2020, speech in Wisconsin, Trump warned that if Biden wins the White House, he will put Robert “Beto” O’Rourke front and center on guns.

Trump said, “Crazy Beto. … He’s in charge of the Second Amendment and you won’t have a Second Amendment.”