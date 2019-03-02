Trump Shoots from the Hip: Russian Collusion Delusion Is “Bullsh*t”

March 2, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

Trump tells CPAC crowd that Russian delusion collusion is bullshit

President Trump gave a no-holds-barred speech at CPAC on Saturday, blasting the phoney Mueller witch hunt as “bullshit.”

“We had the greatest of all time. Now we have people that lost, and unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions, and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there. And all of a sudden, they are trying to take you out with bullsh*t, okay? With bullsh*t.”

The crowd erupted into spontaneous applause.

WATCH:

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump also blasted Rep. Adam Schiff and Russian “collusion delusion.”

The President ripped “Lyin’ James Comey,” Mueller’s team of corrupt lawyers and Mueller’s many conflicts of interest.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)