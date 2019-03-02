Trump Shoots from the Hip: Russian Collusion Delusion Is “Bullsh*t”

President Trump gave a no-holds-barred speech at CPAC on Saturday, blasting the phoney Mueller witch hunt as “bullshit.”

“We had the greatest of all time. Now we have people that lost, and unfortunately you put the wrong people in a couple of positions, and they leave people for a long time that shouldn’t be there. And all of a sudden, they are trying to take you out with bullsh*t, okay? With bullsh*t.”

The crowd erupted into spontaneous applause.

WATCH:

Trump's "bullshit" quip to the delight of the #CPAC crowd pic.twitter.com/zB4lKC5CtO — J.D. Durkin (@jiveDurkey) March 2, 2019

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Trump also blasted Rep. Adam Schiff and Russian “collusion delusion.”

Trump, at @CPAC says "collusion delusion" is taking over America. "And the next thing you know, they're trying to take you out with bullshit." pic.twitter.com/6g0qGDTXNs — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) March 2, 2019

The President ripped “Lyin’ James Comey,” Mueller’s team of corrupt lawyers and Mueller’s many conflicts of interest.