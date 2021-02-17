Trump ROARS Back to Life: ‘Deep State Mitch Is a Dour, Sullen & Unsmiling Political Hack’

Former President Trump roared back to life on Tuesday night, declaring that Mitch McConnell is a deep state “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack.”
The fiery remarks were made in a statement in rebuttal to Sen. McConnell’s threats to hold Trump criminally liable for the Capitol riot on Jan. 6th.
Trump said:
The Republican Party can never again be respected or strong with political ‘leaders’ like Sen. Mitch McConnell at its helm. McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.
Trump’s statement also included his thoughts on the Georgia Senate races:
It was a complete election disaster in Georgia, and certain other swing states. McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done in order to secure a fair and just electoral system into the future. He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will.
Breitbart.com reports: The former president reiterated that he “received the most votes of any sitting President in History, almost 75,000,000” and concluded with, “This is a big moment for our country and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!”
The rare statement by Trump comes after McConnell wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal Monday evening about his train of thought on January 6 and during the following impeachment trial.
Niamh Harris
