Trump Retweets Game Show Host Who Said There’s a Coronavirus Conspiracy To Thwart His Re-election

President Trump retweeted a post by former game show host Chuck Woolery who said that “everyone is lying” about the coronavirus pandemic in a possible effort to make Trump lose the election in November.
Woolery said that lies about Covid-19 are being told by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most, that we are told to trust.”
The TV personality tweeted on Sunday that “everyone is lying” about the pandemic. “I think it’s all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I’m sick of it” he added.
RT reports: According to Woolery, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Democratic Party, the media and “most” doctors are all in on the anti-Trump conspiracy. By exaggerating the direness of the pandemic, they are trying to “keep the economy from coming back” which could cost President Trump re-election in November, he believes.
Netizens were up in arms over Woolery’s tweet, calling him “paranoid and brainwashed” for indulging in a seeming conspiracy theory. Others went as far as to brand him a “traitor.”
The Twitter outrage went up a gear when Trump himself retweeted Woolery on Monday morning. Trump is “lucky” he has executive privilege, one incensed commenter said, because “anyone else would be charged with negligent homicide.”
Some suggested Woolery’s theory is built around the same partisan thinking of which he is accusing the alleged conspirators.
Notably, many of the replies to the tweet came from Americans who said they had lost family members to the virus.
Some, however, wholeheartedly agreed with the “Love Connection” host’s assessment of the situation. One user said it was indeed “impossible to even know who to trust” anymore.
