Trump Returning To Social Media With His Own New Platform Within 3 Months Says Adviser

Donald Trump will soon be returning to social media using his own platform according to his senior adviser Jason Miller.

Miller said that the move, within the next 2 to 3 months, will “completely redefine the game”.

“This new platform is going to be big,” Miller said, predicting that the former president will draw “tens of millions of people.”

RT reports: Miller announced the project to Fox News on Sunday, saying that Trump’s platform would be ready for launch in “two or three months.”

Trump was banned from his platform of choice, Twitter, in January. After a crowd of his supporters stormed the US Capitol to protest the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory, Twitter accused Trump of “inciting violence” and permanently removed him from the platform. Every major social media platform soon followed.

Throughout his 2016 campaign and his presidency, Trump used Twitter as a megaphone, bypassing the press to tweet his unfiltered thoughts to his 89 million followers. Since being banned, Trump has kept a low profile, commenting on politics via lengthy written statements to his supporters and the media rather than his trademark 280-character outbursts.

Trump has not ruled out another shot at the White House in 2024. Should he attempt a comeback, a presence on social media will likely be crucial to this effort. However, he has not set up an account on Parler or Gab, Twitter’s free-speech-focused alternatives. Gab has set aside an account for Trump, but the platform has been accused of hosting extremist content and was recently targeted by hackers, while Parler is only recently back online after its web hosting was pulled by Amazon. As such, neither platform has proven itself a viable and stable competitor to Twitter yet.

Rumors have circulated since January that Trump may launch his own social media platform. “I believe the best avenue for POTUS is to use his own app to speak to his followers,” former campaign manager Brad Parscale told reporters at the time, while Miller told Sky News Australia a month later that there was a “very good chance” that Trump would go this route.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller told Fox News on Sunday, predicting that the platform would draw tens of millions of users.

However, critics have predicted that any Trump-created platform would become a conservative echo-chamber, where Trump could reach dedicated supporters and the media, but not the average American, who he could speak to via a mainstream platform like Twitter.