Trump Reacts To Testimony That Clinton Spread Russia Lies: ‘Where Do I Get My Reputation Back?’

Hillary Clinton’s former campaign manager admitted in Federal court on Friday that the Clinton campaign, authorised by the Democratic presidential nominee herself, was responsible for leaking fake info to journalists alleging connections between Donald Trump and a Russian bank.

Trump, who was was furious, told Fox News “this is one of the greatest political scandals in history”.

He added: “For three years, I had to fight her off, and fight those crooked people off, and you’ll never get your reputation fully back.”

Again Trump said “Where do I get my reputation back?”

Clinton’s former campaign manager Robby Mook testified as part of the first criminal trial out of Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe. He said Clinton approved and “agreed” to share the discredited data with the media.

The Mail Online reports: Trump also lashed out at fellow Republicans Mitch McConnell, the Senate minority leader, and his own Attorney General Bill Barr, accusing them of failing to respond more forcefully to the Russian collusion claims.

I had to fight them off,’ Trump said. ‘And if we had real leadership, instead of people like Mitch McConnell, they would do something about it. And guys like Bill Barr. They would have done something about it.’

Mook’s testimony came in the trial of former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman, who is accused of lying to the FBI about his campaign ties when he brought them allegations that a secret server in Trump Tower was communicating with Kremlin-controlled Alfa Bank.

Former FBI General Counsel James Baker testified Thursday that the bureau investigated the ‘covert server’ allegation and found that ‘there was nothing there.’

Sussman was the first to be charged in Special Counsel John Durham’s investigation into the origins of the FBI’s 2016 Trump-Russia probe.

Mook told the court that he was first briefed about Alfa Bank by campaign general counsel Marc Elias.

He said he also discussed it with then senior adviser Jake Sullivan – now the White House National Security Adviser- and campaign chairman John Podesta about whether to share the information with a reporter.

‘I discussed it with Hillary as well,’ Mook told the court.

He also admitted the campaign wasn’t ‘totally confident in the legitimacy of the data’, but was hoping a reporter would follow it up and determine if it was ‘accurate’ or ‘substantive.’

‘I don’t remember the substance of the conversation, but notionally, the discussion was, hey, we have this and we want to share it with a reporter,’ Mook said.

They decided to share it with the reporter after the meeting, he testified.

‘I recall it being a member of our press staff,’ Mook said. ‘We authorized a staff member to share it with the media.’