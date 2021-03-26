Trump Responds To Biden’s ‘Outrageous’ Claims During His ‘Ridiculous’ First Press Conference

Donald Trump has responded to claims made against him by Joe Biden during the presidents first press conference.

Trump said ” the whole thing was ridiculous. You know it and so do I.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Biden somehow managed to bumble and splutter his way through the the highly-anticipated presser, often losing his train of thought despite having a binder full of prepared answers and pictures to help him identify the reporters.

At times he even randomly wandered away from the microphone.

Summit News reports: Trump noted that every question was a softball, calling it “a different world,” from when he was president, also noting “I noticed [Fox News’] Peter Doocy didn’t get to ask a question today. And there can be no difficult questions, and [White House aides] are ready to rip the microphone away if somebody did get a little bit testy.”

At one point when asked about the border crisis, Biden claimed “When an unaccompanied child ends up at the border, we [aren’t] going to let them starve to death and stay on the other side — No previous administration did that either, except Trump. I’m not going to do it.”

President Trump responded, emphasising “First of all, it’s just the opposite. By the time we finished what we were doing [on the border], very few people were coming up because they knew they weren’t going to get through. We stopped ‘catch and release’ — which was a disaster.”

“The very biggest thing was, we had the Remain In Mexico policy, and that means that we wouldn’t allow people to wait in our country until they were totally checked out, which most of them didn’t get checked out, and they would go back to their own country,” Trump added.

“If young kids were with parents, but a lot of times, they weren’t, and we would take care of them, but … what they are doing now is outrageous. And they should finish the wall,” Trump added.

As we have covered, there are now upwards of 15,000 children being held in squalid conditions on the border, with over 100,000 more expected to arrive over the course of the year.

Trump noted that “at the southern border, [Democrats] are destroying our country,” adding that Biden is an “absolute embarrassment”.

Trump also pointed to the communist Chinese delegation laughing in the faces of Biden’s foreign policy team last week when human rights abuses were brought into the conversation.

Trump said the US delegation “should have walked out,” adding “Nobody ever talked to my group that way… If they did, I would have doubled up the tariffs — which, frankly, were something we probably should have done, anyway.”

“I took in billions and billions of dollars from China. We were bringing businesses back. It was really going well. And China respected us. They never spoke to us the way they spoke [to Biden’s team],” Trump further declared.