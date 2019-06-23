Trump Rape Accuser Photographed with Lisa Bloom at Democrat Event in 2006

The woman claiming President Trump sexually assaulted her years ago turns out to also have some kind of connection to Lisa Bloom – the activist lawyer who has represented countless anti-Trump personalities.

On Saturday we reported that E. Jean Carroll had come forward accusing President Trump of raping her in the 1990’s:

E. Jean Carroll claimed to New York Magazine that Donald Trump sexually assaulted her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990’s. Despite the seriousness of the claim, Carroll refused to report it to the police at the time, and has instead opted to write a book about it.

President Trump immediately shot down the accusations, saying:

“Regarding the ‘story’ by E. Jean Carroll, claiming she once encountered me at Bergdorf Goodman 23 years ago. I’ve never met this person in my life. She is trying to sell a new book — that should indicate her motivation. It should be sold in the fiction section,” the president wrote.

“Shame on those who make up false stories of assault to try to get publicity for themselves, or sell a book, or carry out a political agenda—like Julie Swetnick who falsely accused Justice Brett Kavanaugh,” Trump asserted. “It’s just as bad for people to believe it, particularly when there is zero evidence. Worse still for a dying publication to try to prop itself up by peddling fake news—it’s an epidemic.”

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Now it turns out that E. Jean Carroll is not just goofy, she appears to be connected to Lisa Bloom. A picture of the two women from 2006 was reported this week.

Of course, Lisa Bloom is famous for paying off women before the 2016 election up to $750,000 each for accusing Donald Trump of sexually abusing them. She and her mother Gloria Alred are famous for pushing fake sex scandals against conservatives while representing real predators like Harvey Weinstein.

In 2017 Bloom represented failed comedian Kathy Griffin. Griffin tried to defend herself for holding a fake head that looked like President Trump with blood all over it. After being called out for being violent and gross and not funny, Griffin hired Bloom and held a press conference.

During the conference a California reporter representing the Gateway Pundit (TGP) asked Griffin about her bullying of 11 year-old Barron Trump. Griffin and Bloom both defended the attacks on the president’s young son. Then at the end of the presser the reporter pulled out an artist’s image of Kathy Griffin holding the head of her lawyer Lisa Bloom and asked if they thought it was appropriate.

This was stellar reporting by the TGP California reporter!

Women like Gloria Alred and her daughter Lisa Bloom are hurting women. Their lies in attempts to disparage conservatives are only making it difficult if not impossible for women who really are raped to find justice. Shame on them.