Trump Questions Pelosi’s Mental Health Branding Her ‘A Very Sick Person’

US President Donald Trump branded Nancy Pelosi a “very sick person” after she and senior Democrats stormed out of a tense White House meeting on Syria.

The Do Nothing Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room! pic.twitter.com/hmP4FNhemv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Pelosi walked out of the discussions concerning the president’s move to pull US troops out of Syria, saying she that she left because Mr Trump was having a “meltdown”. ….but Trump later hit back questioning Pelosi’s mental fitness.

“Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her ‘upstairs,’ or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country,” Trump tweeted.

“She had a total meltdown in the White House today,” he added “It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person!”

Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

Press TV reports: Trump called Pelosi a “third grade politician” to her face during a White House meeting about Syria, Pelosi and other Democratic leaders said after they stormed out of the meeting.

Pelosi said Trump had suffered a “meltdown” when she told him that the House had passed a bipartisan resolution condemning his recent withdrawal of American troops from northern Syria.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) was also in the meeting. He said: “Never have I seen a president treat so disrespectfully a co-equal branch of government.”

Pelosi also said Trump called her “third-grade” rather than “third-rate.”

“I think now we have to pray for his health,” the speaker said. “Because this was a very serious meltdown on the part of the president.”