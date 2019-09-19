Trump Protestors Burn American Flag Outside Trump Fundraiser in LA

Anti-Trump protestors made clear their feelings about the United States by burning an American flag amid the arrival of President Donald Trump in Los Angeles for a fundraising event.

According to CBS Los Angeles’s Chris Holmstrom, fights began between several groups, including Antifa, out front of the Beverly Hills Hotel after the American flag was lit on fire.

Trump supporters were dismayed to see the burning of the flag, with one saying the sight of Old Glory on fire “really hurt.“

“All my years, I’ve never seen that,” said Gregg Donovan, a Trump supporter. “I was very disappointed in both sides. I took a neutral stance. I just stood there with my sign the whole time, but the burning of the flag really hurt.”

A lot of angry people out here as President Trump hosts a fundraiser in Beverly Hills. This is one of several fights in the last 15 minutes. #CBSLA pic.twitter.com/aim0sDriLR — Chris Holmstrom (@ChrisVHolmstrom) September 18, 2019

Per Breitbart: Beverly Hills police were on the scene and had to respond to multiple fights, ultimately putting an end to the brawls and separating the groups. No arrests were made following the scuffles, although several people were detained.

While the fights were taking place, Trump was nearby at a fundraiser hosted by real estate developer Geoffrey Palmer, a major Republican donor during the 2016 presidential campaign.

According to reports, tickets to the Trump fundraiser started at “$1,000 for individuals and go up to $100,000 for couples who will also get to attend a VIP reception and have a photo opportunity with the president.”