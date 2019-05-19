Trump Calls for Probe into Biden’s Ties to Chinese Gov’t

President Donald Trump says the Biden family should be probed over their unusually close ties to the Chinese government.

In a recent interview Trump said that the Biden family have financial ties with the Chinese government as detailed in Secret Empires, the New York Times bestselling book authored by Government Accountability Institute president Peter Schweizer.

The New York Post reports: “One-hundred percent. It’s a disgrace. And then he says China’s not a competitor of ours. China is a massive competitor of ours. They want to take over the world,” the president told Steve Hilton of Fox News Channel’s “The Next Revolution.”

In his 2018 book, “Secret Empires: How the American Political Class Hides Corruption and Enriches Family and Friends,” author Peter Schweizer charged that Hunter was cashing in while then-veep Biden was negotiating with China.

“The vice president is negotiating a bunch of very sensitive issues with the Chinese, including the South China Sea, trade, tech transfer, etc. Shortly after they return to the US, Hunter Biden’s firm receives a $1 billion private equity deal from the Chinese government We have no way of knowing how much Rosemont made on the deal because there are no disclosure requirements,” he wrote.

Biden and his partners denied Schweizer’s account and accused him of writing politically motivated hit pieces.