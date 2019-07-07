Trump Predicted ‘Problems’ for Bill Clinton due to Epstein’s ‘Orgy Island’

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was arrested Saturday in New York for the sex trafficking of minors.

According to multiple reports, Epstein was taken into custody in New York after arriving from an overseas flight from Paris.

BREAKING / NBC NEWS: Four sources with direct knowledge of the matter say that Jeffrey Epstein was taken into custody today in New York after arriving from an overseas flight. He faces federal sex trafficking charges. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny and @S_Fitzpatrick — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) July 7, 2019

Epstein faces federal sex trafficking charges which could result in him spending 45 years in prison.

It wasn’t too long ago that Donald Trump warned Sean Hannity that Bill Clinton might face “problems” due to his connection with Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous ‘orgy island‘.

Transcript:

Sean Hannity: Uh, Bill Clinton?

Donald Trump: Nice guy. Got a lot of problems coming up in my opinion with the famous island with Jeffrey Epstein. Lot of problems.

