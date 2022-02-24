Donald Trump has praised Vladimir Putin for his handling of the unfolding Ukraine situation.
He called the Russian president a “very savvy” guy saying that Putin had made a “genius” move by declaring Donetsk and Luhansk, two Russian backed regions of eastern Ukraine, as independent states and moving Russian armed forces there as peacekeepers.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Trump said ‘they’re going to keep peace all right.’
During an interview with podcaster Buck Sexton Trump said: “This is genius,Putin declared a big portion of … Ukraine … as independent. Oh, that’s wonderful. … I said, ‘How smart is that?’ And he’s going to go in and be a peacekeeper. That’s strongest peace force. … We could use that on our southern border. That’s the strongest peace force I’ve ever seen. There were more army tanks than I’ve ever seen. They’re going to keep the peace all right. Here’s a guy who’s very savvy … I know him very well. Very, very well.”
The White House has condemned Trump’s comments
According to Sky news: In a press briefing yesterday, the White House’s Press Secretary Jen Psaki condemned the comments made by Mr Trump and said they try not to “take advice from anyone who praises Putin and his military strategy”.
“So there’s a bit of a different tactic, a bit of a different approach, and that’s probably why President Biden and not his predecessor was able to rally the world and the global community in taking steps against Russia’s aggression,” she said.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Trump Praises ‘Genius’ Putin For his Ukraine Strategy - February 24, 2022
- Uganda Considers Fines Or Jail Time for Those Who Refuse Covid Jab - February 23, 2022
- Macy Gray- Who Said US Flag Represents ‘Hate’- Sang National Anthem At NBA All-Star Game - February 23, 2022
Its going to set a lot of leftists hair on fire, love it!
Well rhe breaking news here is that Putin has started war and has invaded Ukraine and there’s nothing about his peacekeeping So that story’s not part of what we’re being told. Here it’s wars on That’s it. ww3 and it’s Putins fault.