Trump Pick for National Intelligence Director: ‘It Appears Obama Admin Committed Crimes’

President Trump’s new pick for Director of National Intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe has gone on record stating that “it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration.”

The Obama administration presided over one constitutional debacle after another—Obamacare, unauthorized wars in the Middle East, attempts to strip property owners, college students, religious groups, and conservatives of their rights, and many more.

And that’s before we get started on the 2016 election. Wiretapping, SpyGate, and the Russian Hoax… Were do we even begin?

For years it seemed as though the world was turning a blind eye to the Obama administration’s behavior, but now it seems we are assembling a team capable of holding these people to account for their actions.

Hours before he was officially announced as President Trump’s pick for Director of National Intelligence, Rep. John Ratcliffe publicly accused members of the Obama administration of breaking the law.

Democrats “accused Donald Trump of a crime, and then they try and reverse engineer a process to justify that accusation,” he told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

Lawless Obama Administration

Ratcliffe discussed his particularly scathing questioning of former special counsel Robert Mueller, claiming the Democrats have long denied President Trump a presumption of innocence.

He promptly accused the administration under Barack Obama of having committed crimes, though, unlike the Democrats, declined to harpoon the presumption of innocence by citing specifics.

“I’m not going to accuse any specific person of any specific crime, I just want there to be a fair process to get there,” Ratcliffe stated. “What I do know, as a former federal prosecutor, is that it does appear that there were crimes committed during the Obama administration.”

Shortly thereafter, President Trump announced Ratcliffe as his nomination to replace Dan Coats as the Director of National Intelligence.