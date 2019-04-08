Trump: Perpetrators of Russian Witch Hunt Will Face Justice for ‘Treasonous Acts’

President Trump has vowed to prosecute the perpetrators of the “fraudulent Russian witch hunt” to the fullest extent of the law.

Describing Mueller’s probe as “a total waste of time” Trump said the claims that his campaign colluded with Russian agents were fabricated by “13 angry Trump hating Dems” who he says are “guilty of dishonest and treasonous acts.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: He tweeted on Saturday: ‘Why should I be defending a fraudulent Russian Witch Hunt. It’s about time the perpetrators of this fraud on me and the American People start defending their dishonest and treasonous acts.

‘How and why did this terrible event begin? Never Forget!.’

His tweets come following reports that some members of the special counsel’s team have been frustrated by the way U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr cast his findings before he submitted them to Congress last month.

Trump also tweeted earlier in the day: ‘So, let’s get this straight! There was No Collusion and in fact the Phony Dossier was a Con Job that was paid for by Crooked Hillary and the DNC. So the 13 Angry Democrats were investigating an event that never happened and that was in fact a made up Fraud.

‘I just fought back…….. against something I knew never existed, Collusion with Russia (so ridiculous!) – No Obstruction. This Russia Hoax must never happen to another President, and Law Enforcement must find out, HOW DID IT START?.’

In his letter dated March 24, Attorney General William Barr quotes from Mueller’s report saying the investigation ‘did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.’

The letter does not detail what Mueller learned about a broad range of Trump associates who had Russia-related contacts during the 2016 presidential campaign and transition period.

It also doesn’t answer why several of those people lied to federal investigators or Congress during the Russia probe.

Barr is confronting concerns that his four-page letter unduly sanitized the full report in Trump’s favor, including on the key question of whether the president obstructed justice.

House Democrats have approved subpoenas for Mueller’s entire report and any exhibits and other underlying evidence that the Justice Department might withhold.

Trump also cited an editorial in Saturday’s edition of the New York Post titled: ‘Give up Trump-haters.’

The editorial states: ‘Proving themselves happy to pander to folks who can’t let go of the Collusion Delusion, The New York Times and Washington Post are both suggesting that Attorney General William Barr spun special counsel Robert Mueller’s report to make President Trump look good.

‘But neither account amounts to more than clickbait.’

Democrats are demanding an unredacted copy of Mueller’s approximately 400-page report, which was provided to Attorney General Bill Barr more than two weeks ago.

The request shows congressional Democrats ‘will never be satisfied,’ Trump stated Saturday.

This week, the House Judiciary, Intelligence and Oversight committees have all stepped up probes into different aspects of Trump’s financial history, policy agenda and campaign.

Trump was also asked on Thursday with a formal request from Ways and Means Chairman Richard Neal for his individual tax returns dating back to 2013.

It was reported on Friday that investigators believed the results of their probe into the president and his associates were far more damaging than Trump’s attorney general made them out to be.

But Trump criticized the Times’ reporting as ‘fake news’ in a tweet on Friday, shortly before departing Washington for a trip to the U.S.-Mexico border to highlight a newly renovated section of the current barrier that exists.

But Trump may not be out of the woods yet. He played a central role in a separate case in New York, where prosecutors have implicated him in a crime.

Trump allegedly directed his personal lawyer Michael Cohen to make illegal hush-money payments to two women as a way to quash potential sex scandals during the campaign. New York prosecutors also are looking into Trump’s inaugural fund.